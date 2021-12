Shelton had five individuals and two relays place in the top 10 at the SCC Boys Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Ethan Oko placed third in the 55-meter hurdles. A sophomore, Oko’s time of 8.64 paced coach Mike Gambardella’s Gaels in the first competition of the season.

Joe Savino’s long jump of 18-08.75 earned the senior a fourth-place finish. He added a fourth in the high jump at 5-8.

Senior Sam Klein placed fifth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.86.

Junior Tyler Radzion had a shot put of 38-11.25 to grab eighth.

Devin Reid, Oko, Connor Picheco and Klein were seventh in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:40.94.

Junior Ara Papademetriou took eighth in the high jump at 5-4.

Mateus Puttock, Owen Telesmanick, Andre Zanim and Samuel Kim placed 11th in the 4x800 relay (10:32.69).

Will Rodrigues was 11th in the 3200-meter run as the senior finished in 10:21.94. Junior Luke Pacheco took 14th in 10:41.05. Junior Aidan O’Grady was 18th (10:59.34), junior Garrett Harrison 19th (11:00.22), junior Christopher Carroll 33rd (12:03.33), sophomore Paul Pavliouk 38th (12:23.57), junior Ben DeMartino 39th (12:24.20), junior Matt Darak 42nd (12:29.78), freshman Samuel Kim 44th (12:41.05), freshman Andre Zanim 49th (12:52.14), freshman Alex Baneat 50th (12:56.74) and senior Stephen Andrejczyk 51st (12:59.24).

Sophomore Tijjani Adeyi was 13th (5-2) in the high jump followed by senior Thi-lei Inthapanya 18th (5-0) and junior Jackson Jones 19th (4-10).

Senior Jeremy Aprea placed 14th in the 1000-meter run in 2:57.72. Junior Gabriel Zamani took 20th in 3:00.99. DeMartino was 41st (3:13.66), sophomore Demetri Franzese 49th (3:17.82), Carroll 57th (3:25.16), junior Josh Ilano 59th (3:27.36) and Andrejczyk 66th (3:33,70) in a field of 90.

Junior Connor Picheco was 19th in the 55-meter dash in 7.07. Savino was 28th in 7.14 and sophomore John Quevedo 36th in 7.22 in an event that featured 213 runners.

Junior Jackson Jones took 25th in the long jump (16-05) followed by Papademetriou 31st (15-09), Inthapanya 38th (14-10), sophomore Malachi Mitchell 44th (14-01.50), junior Colin English 46th (14-00) and sophomore Logan Weiss 49th (13-01.75).

The 4x200 B relay team of John Quevedo, Nick Schildnecht, Tise Soremekun and Gael Quiroga took 26th (1:52.58).

In the 55-meter dash, freshman Devin Reid was 70th (7.42), Weiss 72nd (7.43), junior Joshua Dokla 92nd (7.56), sophomore Malachi Mitchell 100th (7.61), senior Thi-lei Inthapanhya 117th (7.72), freshman Alex Kiely 143rd (7.95), sophomore Carmel Diur 149th (8.02), freshman Tise Soremekun 154th (8.05), junior Ben Sanchez 156th (8.11), sophomore Tijjani Adeyi 158th (8.12), freshman Matthew Loiz 159th (8.12), freshman Stephen Paul 164th (8.20) and freshman Ryan Gibbs 210th (9.48).

Luke Pacheco, a junior, placed ninth in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:31.90. Classmate Aidan O’Grady was 10th in 1:32.14 and Jones took the 11th spot in 1:33.43.

Freshman Mateus Puttock was 54th in the 600-meter run (1:44.36), followed by Paul 64th (1:47.81), freshman Owen Telesmanick 68th (1:49.27), sophomore Jack Gloria 87th (1:55.17) in the field of 132.

