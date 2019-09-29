https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-boys-soccer-defeats-Branford-Hornets-14477040.php
Shelton boys soccer defeats Branford Hornets
Jorge Borges and Vince Mallozzi scored second-half goals to lift Shelton to a 2-0 road win over Branford on Saturday.
Borges gave coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels the lead with a blistering volley from outside the box in the 60th minute.
Mallozzi continued his string of games scoring goals, when he ripped a shot into the upper 90 with three minutes remaining.
Reino Sawan stopped four shots for Shelton (4-1-1).
Alex Aceves-Acosta made 10 saves for Branford (3-3-0).
