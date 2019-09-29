Shelton boys soccer defeats Branford Hornets

Jorge Borges and Vince Mallozzi scored second-half goals to lift Shelton to a 2-0 road win over Branford on Saturday.

Borges gave coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels the lead with a blistering volley from outside the box in the 60th minute.

Mallozzi continued his string of games scoring goals, when he ripped a shot into the upper 90 with three minutes remaining.

Reino Sawan stopped four shots for Shelton (4-1-1).

Alex Aceves-Acosta made 10 saves for Branford (3-3-0).