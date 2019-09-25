Shelton boys soccer defeats East Haven

Vince Mallozzi and Alex Coleman each scored two goals when Shelton defeated East Haven, 7-0, in an SCC boys’ soccer match on Tuesday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels took a 5-0 lead on their way to improving to 2-1-1.

Reino Sawan had to make only one save, as Shelton’s midfield and defense never let East Haven (0-2-0) get going.

Matt Geregly, Garrett Ziperstein and Zachary Wirth tacked on solo goals.

Geregly and Justin Sanso had assists.

Shelton outshot East Haven, 16-4.

The Easties’ Alejandro Sanchez made nine saves.