Shelton boys soccer defeats East Haven
Vince Mallozzi and Alex Coleman each scored two goals when Shelton defeated East Haven, 7-0, in an SCC boys’ soccer match on Tuesday.
Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels took a 5-0 lead on their way to improving to 2-1-1.
Reino Sawan had to make only one save, as Shelton’s midfield and defense never let East Haven (0-2-0) get going.
Matt Geregly, Garrett Ziperstein and Zachary Wirth tacked on solo goals.
Geregly and Justin Sanso had assists.
Shelton outshot East Haven, 16-4.
The Easties’ Alejandro Sanchez made nine saves.
