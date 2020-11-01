https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-boys-soccer-defeats-Law-15692162.php
Shelton boys soccer defeats Law
Shelton’s boys’ soccer team defeated Jonathan Law 2-1 on Friday.
Alessio Sciortino scored the go-ahead goal, assisted by Justin Mendez.
Nolan Sevelliano, from Noah Doyens, scored Shelton’s first goal.
Reino Sawan had 3 saves for Shelton now 2-3.
Amity defeated Shelton 4-1 to open the week.
Doyens, assisted by Sciortino, scored for the Gaels.
Sawan and Alessandro Mallozzi combined to make 3 saves.
