Shelton boys soccer defeats Law

Shelton’s boys’ soccer team defeated Jonathan Law 2-1 on Friday.

Alessio Sciortino scored the go-ahead goal, assisted by Justin Mendez.

Nolan Sevelliano, from Noah Doyens, scored Shelton’s first goal.

Reino Sawan had 3 saves for Shelton now 2-3.

Amity defeated Shelton 4-1 to open the week.

Doyens, assisted by Sciortino, scored for the Gaels.

Sawan and Alessandro Mallozzi combined to make 3 saves.