The Shelton boys’ soccer team opens its season with a familiar and dangerous opponent.

“Amity is always good,” Shelton coach Isaac Montalvo said of tonight’s opener set for Finn Stadium at 7. “We are a strong program, but we must show that on the field. Amity is a big rival. It makes you better when you play a good level of soccer.”

Landon Stevens, Sami Sobh and Matt Moura-Sanchez will captain Montalvo’s 14th team. Shelton graduated 14 seniors from last year (2-5-1), including All-SCC Division C players Connor Gil and Deven Papadimitriou.

“We have 16 seniors,” Montalvo said. “We had good numbers try out (91 players). We kept 25 for varsity/junior varsity and we have 25 on the freshmen team.”

Shelton hosted its own Jamboree, and scrimmaged Trumbull and Ludlowe.

Montalvo said: “I tried everyone on the field. I’m happy with our roster. Every year begins a new generation of players. I’m very happy. I have a group that is hungry to play.”

Stevens and Moura-Sanchez lead a midfield that also boasts Justin Portela, Anthony Pereira, Rodrigo Crespo, Colin Viores and Nikos Papanikolaou.

Sami Sobh keys the defense with Joe Reynolds, Matt Diaz and Adam Sobh.

Noah Doyens, Nolan Sevillano, Connor McGuire, Wendell Eiderique, Nathan Foss and Diaz will pressure an opponent’s back 30.

Alessandro Mallozzi will be the fulltime keeper. He split time in goal as a junior. Freshman Jason Martorella is his backup.

“My goal is to have balance,” Montalvo said. “We always try to play ball to feet, keep possession. I told the guys we will attack, look to put numbers up. Then we will reorganize in back when we score.”

