Shelton boys soccer shuts out Lyman Hall

Shelton weathered a soaking rain to post a 2-0 victory over Lyman Hall in Wallingford on Thursday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels are 3-1-1 after the win over SCC rival Lyman Hall, now 0-4-0.

Ian Sevillano put Shelton up with an unassisted goal in the 35th minute.

Vince Mallozzi, assisted by Noah Doyens, scored two minutes later.

Shelton’s Reino Sawan made two saves. Robert Jacks had two saves for the Trojans.