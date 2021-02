The Shelton boys’ swim team took first in all 12 events when coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaels defeated Notre Dame-West Haven 106-62 in their season opener.

“We were scheduled to swim (virtually) against Notre Dame, Amity, and North Haven,” Jurzynski said of Friday’s quad-meet. “We are still waiting on results from Amity and North Haven.”

Korey Barber, Carson Rhodes, Jai Goal and Ben Van Tine posted a time of 1:48.07 in the 200-medley relay to open the meet. Ryan Ouloul, Brendan Smith, Ben Rhodes and Jason Kim added 2 points to the Shelton ledger with a third-place finish.

Goal (1:58.15) was first, Ouloul third and Denis Borta fifth in the 200-freestyle.

Barber placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.67, nearly four seconds better than his seed time. Ben Rhodes was fourth.

Van Tine touched the wall in 25.26 to sprint to victory in the 50-freestyle. Kim was second and Jack Parkes fourth.

Barber added a first-place finish in the 100-butterfly (55.20). Ben Rhodes was third.

Carson Rhodes took first in the 100-freestyle (53.69), as he bettered his seed time by almost a second. Van Tine was third and Smith fourth.

Goal earned his second individual gold in the 500-freestyle (5:25.95). Borta placed fifth.

In the 200-freestyle relay, Ouloul, Carson Rhodes, Van Time and Kim took first in 1:43.67. Jan-Vincent Caccam, Borta, Ben Rhodes and Orek Koziol placed third.

Ouloul was meet best in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:13.23. Parkes was second.

Carson Rhodes finished first for the second time with a 1:08.55 effort in the 100-breaststroke. Smith placed third and Kim fourth.

Parkes, Barber, Goel and Smith closed the day’s competition with a win in the 400-freestyle relay (3:53.08).