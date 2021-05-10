Shelton boys volleyball defeats Xavier

Shelton swept Xavier 3-0 in boys’ volleyball on Monday.

Nico Marini had four aces, 11 assists and four digs.

Brandon Acervida had 10 digs and two aces.

Jack Gangi finished with five kills, two blocks and a dig.

Rob Quevedo had an ace, three kills and three digs.

Mike Kiwak added four aces, three kills and five digs.

Matt Mojica had five digs.