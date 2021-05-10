Shelton boys volleyball defeats Xavier

Shelton swept Xavier 3-0 in boys’ volleyball on Monday. Nico Marini had four aces, 11 assists and four digs. Brandon Acervida had 10 digs and two aces. Jack Gangi finished with five kills, two blocks and a dig. Rob Quevedo had an ace, three kills and three digs. Mike Kiwak added four aces, three kills and five digs. Matt Mojica had five digs. More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 4/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsCentral Connecticut names former UConn, Fairfield...By Maggie Vanoni