Nico Marini had 28 assists when coach LeAnn Bianchine’s Shelton boys’ volleyball team defeated Norwich Free Academy 3-0 on Monday.

The 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 win marked the second straight win without giving up a set.

Robert Quevedo (6 digs, 4 aces, 3 kills) and Mike Kiwak (6 kills, 3 digs, ace) helped the Gaels sweep.

Marini added three aces and three kills.

“Our boys have been working so hard to get ready for this season,” Bianchine said. “I couldn’t be prouder of their ambition and determination to make this a phenomenal season. It’s our time. We are hungry and ready.”

Kiwak (7 kills 5 digs), Alex Mallozzi (4 kills 2 digs), Marini (15 assists 3 digs), Matt Diaz (5 kills 2 digs 2 aces) and Tim Hilser (3 kills) were key when the Gaels defeated Daniel Hand 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-18).

In a 3-2 victory against Newtown, Brandon Acervida had 19 digs, two aces and a kill. Jack Gangi had seven kills and five blocks. Nate Foss made five digs and had two kills.

