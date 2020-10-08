https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-coach-praises-field-hockey-team-15632680.php
Shelton coach praises field hockey team
Shelton field hockey defeated Hamden 1-0 on Thursday.
“This is the best I’ve seen the team play in my 3 years as head coach,” Jeff Napoli said after the Gaelettes improved to 2-2.
Keira O’Connor scored the only goal, assisted by Amanda Kiman and Sam Rago.
“Maddy Cyr had 2 saves, as the defense did a great job against Hamden,” Napoli said.
