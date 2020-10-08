Shelton coach praises field hockey team

Shelton field hockey defeated Hamden 1-0 on Thursday.

“This is the best I’ve seen the team play in my 3 years as head coach,” Jeff Napoli said after the Gaelettes improved to 2-2.

Keira O’Connor scored the only goal, assisted by Amanda Kiman and Sam Rago.

“Maddy Cyr had 2 saves, as the defense did a great job against Hamden,” Napoli said.