Nico Marini had 43 assists and Brandon Acervida made 41 digs to help Shelton defeat Amity 3-2 in boys’ volleyball on Monday. Each had three aces in the 21-25, 26-24, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 victory.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels finished the regular season at 12-4. Amity is 9-8.