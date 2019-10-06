Shelton deals Daniel Hand its first loss

Shelton scored three goals in the first half on its way to a 3-1 boys’ soccer victory over previously unbeaten SCC rival Daniel Hand on Saturday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels improved to 5-2-1. The Tigers are 5-1-2.

Ian Sevilliano put Shelton on the board in the 10th minute, with Devan Papadimitriou getting the assist.

Mark Gergely’s goal, off a Vince Mallozzi assist, made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Three minutes before the break, Alex Coleman scored for a 3-0 lead. Sevilliano had the assist.

Scott Testori scored a goal for the Tigers with nine minutes remaining.

Shelton’s Patrick Feliciano got the win in goal.