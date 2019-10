Shelton defeats Amity behind another fast start

The Shelton boys soccer team knocked off Amity, 3-1, on Monday.

Ian Sevilliano scored off a corner kick with Alex Coleman assisting 10 minutes in.

Mark Gergely added goals in the 20th and 77th minutes.

Vince Ma.lozzi and Sevilliano had the assists.

Patrick Feliciano got the win in net, as the Gaels outshot Amity, 10-2.