Shelton football did enough things “to win ugly,” was how coach Mike DeFelice described his team’s 14-0 SCC victory over Amity in Woodbridge.

Shane Santiago scored a pair of second half touchdowns for the Gaels, now 2-0 on the season.

“Our offense put our defense in some bad situations with turnovers, “Shelton coach Mike DeFelice said. “The defense did great job keeping them out of the end zone.”

Aiden King converted a 4th and 3 to keep the drive going before Santiago closed Shelton’s first possession of the second half with a 9-yard run. Santiago rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries.

“He fought that little extra to get that first down when we needed it,” DeFelice said of King’s chain-moving run. That was a huge play for us. Shane has had two good games. He is a special player that can do a little bit of everything.”

A senior quarterback, Santiago added a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter. Cristiano Rosa made his second conversion kick and it was 14-0.

“Unfortunately, we left the door open for them,” DeFelice said of Amity, now 1-1. “We were up 7-0 and then 14-0, but one score for them makes it a game. We have got to finish games off. Our defense absolutely played lights out in the second half. Lock (linebacker Matt Lockavitch) did a really good job anchoring our defense.”

Lockavitch had 10 tackles, two for losses, and forced a fumble. Jeff Wojtowicz recovered the ball to stop Amity after Jack Coughlin’s second interception of the first half gave the Spartans great field position.

Matt Weiner, Wojtowicz and Jason Santos each had 1 1/2quarterback sacks. Joey Giliotti forced a fumble and had a sack. Jacob Girard was in on another sack.

“I think the defense motivated them (the offense) and we started to lean on them,” DeFelice said. “We got a couple of bigger guys that started to move them around. Amity played a great game, hats off to them.”

Coughlin intercepted two passes.

“A player like that is going to make plays,” DeFelice said. “That’s why we were trying to stay away from him as much as we could. When he was on offense, we knew where he was (in the back field or split out as receiver).”

DeFelice expects his offense to clean things up before Greenwich visits Finn Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

“Offensively, we had a couple of good drives we just couldn’t finish,” DeFelice said. “We had an interception early. We missed a blocking assignment. We are still trying to catch up and iron out all those wrinkles.”

Greenwich defeated Westhill 49-6 and Ridgefield 42-34 in its first two games.

James Babb ran for two first-quarter touchdowns to help Greenwich, which entered the game as GameTimeCT’s third ranked team, surge to a 21-0 lead on Ridgefield, playing its first game of the season.

“Greenwich is one of the better teams out of the FCIAC. They are ranked 2 or 3 in the (GameTimeCT Top 10 poll,” DeFelice said. “They do a lot of good things. We are game planning. They are a spread dominant team, but they had a lot of success running the ball against Ridgefield. They aren’t one-dimensional on offense.”

Sean Patrick Bowley contributed to this report.