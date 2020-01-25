Shelton defeats Lauralton for 6th consecutive win

The Shelton High girls’ basketball team went on the road to defeat Lauralton Hall, 47-37, in Milford on Friday.

Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes improved to 12-1, having put together a pair of 6-game winning streaks around a 53-50 loss to East Haven.

Clarissa Pierre scored 26 points to lead Shelton, which led 25-13 at the half.

Reem Abdel-Hack scored 12 points.

Leya Vohra and Devan Wildman had 4 points each.

Shelton

Clarissa Pierre - 26

Reem Abdul Hack- 12

Leya Vohra-4

Devan Wildman- 4

Kiera O’connor-1

Lauralton

Sciello- 10

Corcoran-5

Pinho-4

Emmanuel-2

Chirigos-2

Wynnick-2

Harris-2

Bosse-2

Rusg-1