Shelton defeats Lauralton for 6th consecutive win
The Shelton High girls’ basketball team went on the road to defeat Lauralton Hall, 47-37, in Milford on Friday.
Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes improved to 12-1, having put together a pair of 6-game winning streaks around a 53-50 loss to East Haven.
Clarissa Pierre scored 26 points to lead Shelton, which led 25-13 at the half.
Reem Abdel-Hack scored 12 points.
Leya Vohra and Devan Wildman had 4 points each.
Shelton
Clarissa Pierre - 26
Reem Abdul Hack- 12
Leya Vohra-4
Devan Wildman- 4
Kiera O’connor-1
Lauralton
Sciello- 10
Corcoran-5
Pinho-4
Emmanuel-2
Chirigos-2
Wynnick-2
Harris-2
Bosse-2
Rusg-1
