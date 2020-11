Shelton defeats Law in SCC girls soccer semifinal

Isabella Tellez scored a goal with 6 minutes remaining and top-seeded Shelton defeated No. 4 seed Jonathan Law 1-0 in the SCC Division A semifinals on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Porto had the assist, as coach Marvin Miller’s Gaels improved to 9-1-1.

Shelton will host No. 3 seed Foran High for the title on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Finn Stadium.

Foran topped No. 2 seed West Haven 2-0 in its semifinal.

SHELTON 1, LAW 0

Shelton 0 1 1

Jonathan Law 0 0 0

Shelton Goals: Isabella Tellez (74:00)

Shelton Assists: Elizabeth Porto (74:00)

Shelton Shots: 22

Jonathan Law Shots: 9

Shelton Fouls: 9

Jonathan Law Fouls: 6

Shelton CKs: 6

Jonathan Law CKs: 0

Goalkeepers:

Shelton - Julia Pulley (0 GA, 6 Saves)

Jonathan Law - Sabrina Lawless (1 GA, 10 Saves)

Shelton Record: 9-1-1