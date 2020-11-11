Shelton defeats Law, to play for volleyball title

Shelton split the first four games with Jonathan Law and then took the fifth game to win a 3-2 decision in the SCC Division A girls’ volleyball semifinals on Wednesday.

Seeded second, coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels will play at top-seeded Amity in the title game on Friday. Amity defeated No. 4 seed Foran in its semifinal.

Jess Jayakar had 20 kills, 25 digs and 2 aces to help Shelton to the 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-10 decision.

Alex Capalbo had 33 assists, 3 blocks, 3 digs and 2 aces.

Clarissa Pierre had 5 aces, 12 digs, 6 kills, 1 block and 2 assists.

Julia Krijgsman had 3 aces, 10 digs and 7 kills.

Bella Giliotti had 1 dig, 4 kills and 2 blocks.