Shelton defeats Sheehan Titans in boys soccer

Vince Mallozzi and Mark Gergely scored first-half goals for Shelton when coach Issac Montalvo’s Gaels won a 2-1 SCC boys soccer match with Sheehan in Wallingford on Friday.

Mallozzi scored from inside the 18 in the sixth min ute.

Gergely, with Mallozzi getting the assist, made it 2-0 in the 13th minute.

Sheehan’s John Oneto halved the advantage with an unassisted tally in the 52nd minute.

Reino Sawan made two saves for Shelton (1-1-1).

Frankie Carbone had four saves for Sheehan (1-2-0).