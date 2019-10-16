Shelton defeats Sheehan in boys soccer match

Shelton defeated Sheehan, 2-0, in boys’ soccer on Tuesday.

The Gaels are 7-2-2; Sheehan 5-4-1.

Vinny Mallozzi gave coach Isaac Montalvo’s club the lead in the 20th minute.

Jorge Borges found the back of the net with three minutes remaining.

Mark Gergely assisted on both goals.

The Gaels outshot the Titans, 6-3.

Patrick Feliciano had four saves to earn the shutout.

Gabe Wells made six stops for Sheehan.