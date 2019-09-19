Shelton defeats St. Joseph in girls swim meet

Shelton’s girls swim team defeated St. Joseph, 89-81, at the Shelton Community Center pool on Wednesday.

Shelton’s Megan Bucherati earned victories in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

St. Joseph’s Abby Hanson took first place in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

200 Medley Relay- Hanson, Tanaka Sales, Giavannone, Wu- 2:03.67 (SJ)

200 Freestyle- Megan Bucherati- 2:22.98 (S)

200 IM- Abby Hanson- 2:30.43 (SJ)

50 Free- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 25.38 (SJ)

100 Butterfly- Greta Parkes- 1:11.93 (S)

100 Freestyle- Kayla Bretan- 1:03.26 (S)

500 Freestyle- Megan Bucherati- 6:31.53 (S)

200 Freestyle Relay- Tanaka Sales, Wu, Segiyanko, Giavannone- 1:56.21 (SJ)

100 Backstroke- Abby Hanson- 1:07.96 (SJ)

100 Breaststroke- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 1:11.89 (SJ)

400 Freestyle Relay- Bretan, Bucherati, Martins, Parkes- 4:23.36 (S)