Shelton double winners lead swim past West Haven

Shelton’s Greta Parks, Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim and Olivia D’Addio each won a pair of events to help coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes defeat West Haven, 89-81, in an SCC girls swim meet on Friday.

Parkes was first in the 100-meter butterfly (1:10.70) and the 100-meter backstroke (1:11.24).

Alcaraz-Sim won the 50-meter freestyle in 27.23 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.97.

D’Addio bested the field in the 200 IM (2:33.91) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:17.48).