Shelton edged by North Haven in boys tennis

The Shelton boys' tennis team lost a 4-3 decision to North Haven on Wednesday. North Haven 4, Shelton 3 Singles 1. Ben Ludikoff (NH) def. Suhaas Nadella; (7-6) (6-4) 2. Lucas De Lencastre (NH) def. Archit Bhargava; (7-5) (6-4) 3. Carson Rhodes (S) def. Billy Lipinski; (6-3) (4-6) (6-2) 4. Matt Labanara (NH) def. Jasper Southam; (6-0) (6-0) Doubles 1. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak (S) def. Josh Park & Tanner Powell; (6-3) (6-0) 2. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein (S) def. Ahmed Anwar & Justin Falasco; (6-0) (6-3) 3. Justin Geremia & Jess Hassard (NH) def. Edward Granados & Ryan Ouloul; (6-4) (6-4) Records: North Haven 1-15; Shelton 1-15