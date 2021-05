Shelton lost to Cheshire 8-5 in the SCC softball semifinals on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Cheshire scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Shelton, the fourth seed, rallied with two in the top of the seventh.

Amanda Kiman had two hits and scored two runs for Shelton.

Cheshire’s Trinadey Santiago was 4 for 4 with two home runs,

Cheshire will play No, 2 seed Amity for the title on Thursday at 7 at Biondi Field in West Haven.

Amity defeated No. 6 seed Law 5-1.