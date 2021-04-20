Shelton falls to unbeaten Law in girls tennis

Shelton lost 6-1 to Law in girls’ tennis on Tuesday. Jess Jayakar won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. LAW 6, SHELTON 1 (At Shelton) Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Nell Komorowski 6-0, 6-0; Jess Jayakar (S) def. Samantha Burns 6-4, 6-4; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Emily Ahern 6-1, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Emily Cuccillo 6-0, 7-5. Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Sam McCook/Sophia Feede 6-2, 6-3; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Jasmine Rosetti/Rachel Morrow 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gejac (L) def. Sophia Fabian/Izzy Aceveda 6-0, 6-0. Records: Law 4-0, Shelton 1-1. More for youSportsUConn, Indiana reschedule football meeting to 2026Staff reportsSportsReports: New London's Reed retires after seven NFL seasonsBy Michael Fornabaio