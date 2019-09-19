Shelton field hockey earns first point in history

It was a game of firsts for the Shelton field hockey team when it took on SCC foe Sheehan in Wallingford last Thursday.

Coach Jeff Napoli’s squad earned its first point in four years when it played the Titans to a 2-2 tie.

“This was the first time in the history of the program (4th year) where we did not lose,” Napoli said. “We will continue to fight for the program’s first win ever on Saturday when we host North Haven at 1:15 at Finn Stadium.”

Sheehan led 1-0 early, but Shelton tied it at 1 on sophomore Rachel Kiman’s first career goal, which was assisted by senior captain Gianna Maurati at the 17:57 mark of the first half.

Sheehan retook the lead 2-1 at halftime.

With 10:57 left in the second half, Kiman earned her first career assist as well with a beautiful crossing pass to Maurati, who scored her first career goal.

“Ashley Kearns played tremendous in goal, while Kiera O’Connor and Cate Santa controlled the ball all game,” Napoli said. “Brooke Muller and Emily Zerella played great defense holding off the Sheehan offense late in the game.”