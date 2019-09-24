Shelton field hockey wins again — in OT

Shelton’s field hockey team won a 5-4 overtime decision from Lyman Hall on Tuesday.

Coach Jeff Napoli’s Gaelettes have now won two consecutive games. They are 2-2-1 on the season.

“We were down 4-2 with 13:34 left in the game and the girls came back to tie it at four,” Napoli said. “In overtime, Maeve Marks ended the game with 6:29 left.”

Shelton jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Avalina Maurati, assisted by Cate Santa.

Lyman Hall tied it with 9:18 left in the half and followed it up with a second goal with 3:40 remaining for a 2-1 lead at the break.

Shelton quickly tied at 2-all with a goal by captain Gianna Maurati at the 2:30 mark of the second half. The goal was again assisted by Cate Santa, who assisted on all five goals scored by Shelton.

Lyman Hall scored twice in a row to pull the lead to 4-2 with 13:34 left in the game.

Maurati struck again for Shelton with a goal at the 8:39 mark to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Junior Keira O’Connor tied the game up, scoring a goal with 3:19 left in regulation.