Shelton girls drops decision to Cheshire soccer

Emily Sandin scored in the 70th minute but the Shelton girls’ soccer team didn’t add another tally in its 2-1 loss at Cheshire.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are 3-1-1.

Ellie Pergolotto scored unassisted goals in the 14th and 32nd minute for the Rams (4-1-0).

Cheshire led in shots 18-9, fouls 15-11 and corners 4-1.

Emily Codere (0 GA, 7 saves) and Julia Pulley (2 GA, 2 saves) played in goal for Shelton.

Cheshire’s Seymone Rosenberg had 3 saves.