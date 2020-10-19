https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-girls-drops-decision-to-Cheshire-soccer-15657778.php
Shelton girls drops decision to Cheshire soccer
Emily Sandin scored in the 70th minute but the Shelton girls’ soccer team didn’t add another tally in its 2-1 loss at Cheshire.
Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are 3-1-1.
Ellie Pergolotto scored unassisted goals in the 14th and 32nd minute for the Rams (4-1-0).
Cheshire led in shots 18-9, fouls 15-11 and corners 4-1.
Emily Codere (0 GA, 7 saves) and Julia Pulley (2 GA, 2 saves) played in goal for Shelton.
Cheshire’s Seymone Rosenberg had 3 saves.
