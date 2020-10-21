Shelton girls hand West Haven soccer first loss

The Shelton High girls’ soccer team defeated West Haven 3-1 on Tuesday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes (4-1-1) handed host West Haven (4-1-1) its first loss.

Shelton took a 2-0 lead into the half on goals from Lindsay Taylor (2:00) and Noelle Garretson (16:00).

West Haven’s Julia Tsakonas halved the margin with an unassisted goal in the 59th minute.

Garretson scored in the final minute with Isabella Tellez earning the assist.

Taylor and Garretson each had assists.

Shelton led in shots 14-5, fouls 14-8 and corners 3-1.

Emily Codere (1 GA, 1 save) and Julia Pulley (1 save) shared the win in net.