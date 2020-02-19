Shelton girls hosting Mercy Thursday in SCC playoffs

Shelton High will host Mercy High on Thursday for a first-round Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ basketball playoff game at 6:30 p.m.

Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes are seeded No. 6 with a 15-5 record. Mercy, the No. 11 seed, is 9-11.

With a win, Shelton will meet either No. 14 Amity (10-10) or No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy (17-3) in Saturday’s quarterfinal game set for a 2:15 tip off at Sheehan High.

Fifteen teams have qualified. It is the second time 15 teams have qualified (2016).

Top seed Daniel Hand has received a first-round bye.

Hamden is the defending SCC champion.

First Round Thursday, Feb. 20 @Higher Seeds - 6:30 p.m.

#15 West Haven at #2 Sheehan

#14 Amity Regional at #3 Sacred Heart Academy

#13 Guilford at #4 East Haven

#12 Lyman Hall at #5 Wilbur Cross

#11 Mercy at #6 Shelton

#10 Hillhouse at #7 Hamden

#9 Jonathan Law at #8 North Haven

Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 22 @Sheehan HS

#1 Daniel Hand vs. North Haven/Jonathan Law winner - 11 a.m.

East Haven/Guilford winner vs. Wilbur Cross/Lyman Hall winner - 12:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart Academy/Amity Regional winner vs. Shelton/Mercy winner - 2:30 p.m.

Sheehan/West Haven winner vs. Hamden/Hillhouse winner - 4:15 p.m.

Semifinals - Monday, Feb. 24 @Jonathan Law HS - 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Championship Game - Wednesday, Feb. 26 @Branford HS - 7 p.m.

Prior to tip-off, the members of the All-SCC first and second teams will be recognized.