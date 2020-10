Shelton girls soccer blanks Platt Tech

Shelton defeated Platt Teck 5-0 in girls’ soccer on Friday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are now 5-1-1 on the season.

Noelle Garretson scored two goals.

Mia Ferreira, Susan Porto and Melinda Taylor had one goal each.

Elizabeth Porto, Ferreira, Isabella Taylor, Ellie O’Rourke and Ava Champagne had assists.