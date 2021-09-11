Shelton girls soccer hosts Glastonbury tonight

Shelton girls’ soccer coach Marvin Miller believes success comes in cycles. Nine seniors graduated with a combined record of 34-4-6 over the past three seasons. Miller, in his 16th year, is ready to put this year’s squad on a similar course.
“Right now, we are putting together a puzzle that gives you a slightly different picture than we’ve had the last three or four seasons,” he said. “We have a lot of talented and hard-working kids coming up from jayvee. We are on a learning curve. Once we stabilize a bit and figure out how we can tweak our game to work with these kids, we’ll be okay.”