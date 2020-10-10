Shelton girls soccer plays Foran to tie

Shelton’s girls soccer team drew 1-all with Foran on Friday.

Emily Sandin gave Shelton the lead with 10 minutes remaining. Elizabeth Porto had the assist.

Colleen Ardolino scored an unassisted goal in the 78th minute for the Lions (1-1-1).

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are 2-1-0.

Shelton had 17 shots to 9 for Foran and led in corners 3-1.

For Shelton, Julia Pulley had 2 saves and Emily Codere 5.

Foran’s Hannah Della-Bitta Falkowski made 6 saves.