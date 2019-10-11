Shelton girls soccer team blanks Amity

Leya Vohra and Haley Oko each scored second-half goals when the Shelton girls soccer team defeated Amity, 2-0, in Woodbridge on Friday.

Vohra scored in the 56th minute and Oko’s goal came in the 65th minute, as coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes upped their record to 6-2-1. Noelle Garretson had the assist on Oko’s tally.

Arianna Malick made five saves to shutout Amity, now 4-3-2.

Grace Lodewick stopped three shots by Shelton, which held a 12-5 edge.