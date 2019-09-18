Shelton girls soccer ties Amity Spartans

Shelton played Amity to a 1-1 draw in SCC girls soccer action in Woodbridge on Tuesday.

Lindsay Taylor gave coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute, with Leya Vohra getting the assist.

Amity’s Audrey Marin knotted the game with an unassisted tally five minutes later.

Arianna Malick had seven saves for Shelton; Amity’s Grace Lodewick made 11 stops.

Shelton is 1-0-1 on the season. Amity stands 0-0-2.

Shelton will visit Branford on Friday at 3:45 p.m.