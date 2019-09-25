Shelton girls swim posts pair of wins

The Shelton High School girls swim team defeated East Haven/Wilbur Cross, 89-81, on Tuesday at the East Haven pool. CoachTom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes are now 2-2 on the season.

200 Medley Relay: 1) EH (Rosado, McConnell, Kim, Rome) 1:58.88, 2) Shelton (Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim, Olivia D’Addio, Greta Parkes, Kayla Bretan), 3) Shelton (Allyssa Verdicchio, Maranda Balcerzak, Ella Cristiano, Carlin Kestenbaum)

200 Freestyle: 1) Rome (EH) 2:01.81, 2) Megan Bucherati (S), 3) Caidyn Collins (S)

200 IM: 1) Rosado (EH) 2:25.49, 2) Kim (EH), 3) McConnell (EH)

50 Freestyle: 1) Alcaraz-Sim (S) 26.53, 2) Bretan (S), 3) Flynn (EH)

100 Butterfly: 1) Kim (EH) 1:06.54, 2) Melendez (EH), 3) Parkes (S)

100 Freestyle: 1) Alcaraz-Sim (S) 1:01.51, 2) Bretan (S), 3) D’Addio (S)

500 Freestyle: 1) Rome (EH) 5:19.59, 2) Bucherati (S), 3) Brooks (EH)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Bretan, D’Addio, Balcerzak, Bucherati) 1:55.59, 2) East Haven, 3) Shelton (Tori Weed, Kestenbaum, Magdalena Martins, Collins)

100 Backstroke: 1) Rosado (EH) 1:05.52, 2) Parkes (S), 3) Verdicchio (S)

100 Breaststroke: 1) OD’Addio (S) 1:16.34, 2) McConnell (EH), 3) Balcerzak (S)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) East Haven (Rosado, Kim, Melendez, Rome) 4:02.04, 2) Shelton (Alcaraz-Sim, Cristiano, Bucherati, Parkes), 3) East Haven

Shelton 89, St. Joseph 81

Shelton earlier defeated St. Joseph, 89-81, at the Shelton Community Center pool.

Shelton’s Megan Bucherati earned victories in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

200 Medley Relay- Hanson, Tanaka Sales, Giavannone, Wu- 2:03.67 (SJ)

200 Freestyle- Megan Bucherati- 2:22.98 (S)

200 IM- Abby Hanson- 2:30.43 (SJ)

50 Free- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 25.38 (SJ)

100 Butterfly- Greta Parkes- 1:11.93 (S)

100 Freestyle- Kayla Bretan- 1:03.26 (S)

500 Freestyle- Megan Bucherati- 6:31.53 (S)

200 Freestyle Relay- Tanaka Sales, Wu, Segiyanko, Giavannone- 1:56.21 (SJ)

100 Backstroke- Abby Hanson- 1:07.96 (SJ)

100 Breaststroke- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 1:11.89 (SJ)

400 Freestyle Relay- Bretan, Bucherati, Magdalena Martins, Parkes- 4:23.36 (S)