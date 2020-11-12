Shelton girls swim second in SCC Division II

The Shelton High girls swim team finished 2nd at the SCC Division II championships this week.

The meet was held virtually throughout the conference and was won by Guilford with 1,055 points, outdistancing the Gaels who scored 943 points. Foran finished third with 903 points.

Coach Tom Jurzynski saw Kayla Bretan, Greta Parkes, Morgan Bucherati and Maranda Balcerzak earn spots on the All-Division team.

Bretan tied for 3rd in the 50 freestyle (26.37) and finished 3rd in the 100 freestyle (58.77)

Parkes tied for 3rd in the 50 freestyle with Bretan (26.37) and finished 6th in the 100-butterfly.

Bucherati finished 8th in the 200 freestyle (2:12.83) and 6th in the 500 freestyle (6:03.73).

Megan Bucherati finished 10th in the 200 freestyle and 8th in the 500 freestyle.

Caidyn Collins finished 10th in the 500 freestyle.

Olivia D'Addio finished 9th in the 100-backstroke.

Tara Mladsi finished 10th in the 100-backstroke.

Shelton’s 200 freestyle relay of Parkes, Bretan, Balcerzak and Bucherati finished 3rd

Bucherati, Cristiano, D'Addio and Ally Verdicchio finished 5th in the 400-freestyle relay.

The 200-medley relay of D'Addio, Balcerzak, Parkes and Bretan finished 6th.