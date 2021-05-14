Shelton girls' tennis falls to Sheehan

The Shelton girls’ tennis team lost to Sheehan 5-2. Nell Komorowski won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Jess Jayakar took No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2. Emily Carlin at third singles lost a three-setter 5-7, 6-0, 6-4. Sheehan 5, Shelton 2 (at Shelton). Singles: Nell Komorowski (Shel) def. Maddy Yasser 6-4, 3-6, 7-6; Jess Jayakar (Shel) def. Daytona Scherb, 6-4, 6-2; Jordan Allen (Shee) def. Emily Carlin, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4; Dylan Smith (Shee) def. Emily Cacchilo, 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Becky Falconey/Alondra Lopez (Shee) def. Carolyn Maher/Sammi McCook, 6-1, 7-5; Lexi Carim/Sydney Cuticelli (Shee) def. Kassidy Wojtowicz/Emily Ahern, 7-5, 6-2; Emily Jasaski/Halle Digioia (Shee) def. Lily May/Rachel Morrow, 6-3, 7-3 More for youSportsUConn hires Gavin Roberts as new director of sports...By David BorgesSportsNew Haven's Frank 'Porky' Vieira to be inducted into the...By Maggie Vanoni