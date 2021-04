Shelton defeated Lyman Hall 4-3 in its girls’ tennis opener.

Nell Komorowski and Jessica Jayaker, who both earned All-SCC honors as sophomores, won at first (6-1, 6-4) and second (6-4, 6-1) singles.

“Emily Ahern played No. 3 singles and gave a great effort (6-1, 6-3 loss),” Shelton coach Michelle Sedlock said. “Emily Caccillo earned her first career win at the No. 4 singles position, winning a hard fought 6-4, 6-4 match.

“Our No 3 doubles Jasmine Rosetti and Sophia Fabian won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Katrina Hatfield and Rachel Morrow (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles with Samantha McCook and Sophia Fede (6-2, 6-1) gave it their all and lost.”