The Shelton High girls’ tennis team celebrated its season with a team dinner and awards night.

“We applaud the team's efforts, dedication and camaraderie,” coach Michelle Sedlock said of her team that finished with a 10-5 record and qualified for both SCC and CIAC tournaments. "We were knocked out of states by Staples High, which went on to win the Class L title. In the SCC tourney match up, Jonathan Law beat us 6-1 and proceeded to become SCC champs.”

Annual awards were presented to senior members Carolyn Maher (Sportsmanship Award), Claire Foley (Unsung Hero Award), Nell Komorowski (Coaches Award of Excellence) and Jessica Jayakar (Most Valuable Player Award, Scholar Athlete Award).

Komorowski made the All-SCC singles team.

“Juniors Emily Carlin and Sammi McCook were elected to lead as co-captains for the 2022 season and both received captain pins,” Sedlock said.

Maher, Emily Ahern, Jayakar, Emily Carlin and Rachel Morrow were All-SCC Scholar Athletes.

First year members Katie Bergers, Sophia Fede, Sophia Fabian, Isabella Acervida, Katrina Hatfield, Emily Ahern, Emily Cacchillo, Lily May, Rachel Morrow, and Jasmine Rosetti received a tennis medal.

Mia Kmetz, Caitlin Pineau and Ciara Foley were team managers.

Cheryl Dzubinia, Melissa Burke and Ettore Rosetti assisted Sedlock.

