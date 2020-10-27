Shelton girls topple Amity soccer

Liz Porto and Emily Sandin each scored a goal and added an assist when Shelton defeated Amity 4-1 in a matchup of top SCC girls’ soccer teams on Tuesday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes improved to 6-1-1. Amity is 6-2-0.

Amity took the lead on Martyna Kryzysztopik’s goal in the 14th minute.

Lily Bacca tied the game 3 minutes later. Porto had the assist.

Noelle Garretson’s unassisted goal in the 35th minute gave Shelton a 2-1 lead at the half.

Porto made it 3-1 seven minutes into the second half off an assist from Sandin.

Sandin closed out the scoring in the 54th minute.

Amity led in shots 18-11, fouls 17-6 and corners 5-1.

Goaltending for Shelton were Julia Pulley (1 GA, 6 saves), Emily Codere (2 saves).