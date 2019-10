Shelton girls volleyball defeats Hillhouse

Reem Abdel-Hack had six kills and six aces in the win over Hillhouse.

Shelton improved to 7-1 on the season with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-10) victory against Hillhouse on Monday.

Elizabeth Casinelli had eight kills and three aces for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes.

Reem Abdel-Hack had six kills, six aces and three blocks.