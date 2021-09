Shelton defeated Wilbur Cross 3-0 in a girls’ volleyball match on Friday.

Julia Krijgsman had 12 kills and 14 digs in the 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 win.

Albana Hima had 10 digs.

Zai Ndikumana led from the service line with seven aces, to go with four digs.

Wilbur Cross was paced by Naomi Batalla (2 aces) and Kaylene Cordero (3 kills, 12 digs).

Shelton is 1-3. Wilbur Cross 0-3.