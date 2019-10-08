Shelton in position to make mark in SCC

Shelton is off to a great start to its SCC girls’ volleyball season and coach LeAnne Bianchine is pleased with her squad.

“I love all these girls and the way they come ready in practice and at matches,” Bianchine said. “Our win over Law (on Friday) was the most intense, competitive match we’ve played so far this season.”

Senior Reem Abdel-Hack had eight kills, four blocks, three aces and a dig as the Gaelettes improved to 8-2 in their 3-0 (25-21, 30-28, 25-19) victory over Law, which had won its first eight matches before losing to Cheshire.

Elizabeth Cassinelli had eight kills, two blocks and two aces.

Jess Jayakur played an impressive match with eight aces, eight kills and a pair of digs.

Jess Foss and Casinelli are team captains.

Foss had 33 assists when Shelton dropped a hard-fought 3-0 decision to unbeaten Guilford, whose 9-0 record includes a sweep of Cheshire. Cassinelli had five kills, two blocks and two aces against the Indians.

Sara DeMarco is a senior libero. She had 18 acrobatic digs against Guilford.

“I tell anybody that will listen that Sara (DeMarco) owns the floor, she gets everything,” Biancine said after the Guilford match. “Jess Jayakar was good all over the court. We moved Liz (Casinelli) to the right side to change things up and she played well. Kelsey (Radzion) and Reem (Abdel-Hack) did a good job keeping the ball alive.”

Jayakar had 10 kills and 17 digs), while Abdel-Hack had seven kills, five digs and two blocks.

Sarah Ovesny and Natalia Wilson were all over the court for Shelton, making sideline saves and finding ways to get the pass to Foss. Clarissa Pierre was tasked with matching up with Guilford’s best at the net, along with Radzion and Greta Gelumbikas.