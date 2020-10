Shelton loses to Amity in girls volleyball

The Shelton girls’ volleyball team lost 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19) at Amity on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes are 4-2 on the season.

Leading Shelton were Jess Jayakar (18 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs), Clarissa Pierre (7 aces, 5 kills, 18 digs), Annabella Leone (9 digs) and Bella Giliotti (3 blocks, 1 kill).