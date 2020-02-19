Shelton places second at SCC Cheer Championships

Shelton placed second at the Southern Connecticut Conference Cheer Championships held at North Haven High.

“Nineteen girls took the mat at SCC’s,” coach Christine Pavone said. “We are very proud of their performance and hard work they put into their routine, which is packed with tumbling and high skilled stunts.

“Three girls made the All-SCC team — Saige McCarten, Sophie DeWitt and Trista Oddo. Trista was named SCC cheerleader of the year.”

Katie Sedlock and Katie Miller are assistant coaches and Izzy Silvis is the team manager.

Team members include seniors, Emma Testani, Sophie DeWitt, Saige McCarten, Maia Valinsky, Nicole Abbati, Nicole Purciello, Ava Genova, Victoria Villalobos, Juliana Falanga, Olivia Darby, Mackenzie Boyce; juniors Trista Oddo, Makayla Hulton, Hailee Lazaro; sophomores Caileigh Cisero, Payton Kiman, Alyssa Jardim, Maura Carr, Kayla Bailey, Siena Mattiola; and freshmen Sadie Brennan, Ava Novais, Mia Novais, Kendall Oksenberg, Julia Mosher and Lillian DeWitt.

The Unified team competed at SCC’s, led by Faith Tremblay, Taylor Whalley, Bella Burns, Sara Falcetti and Danielle Turcotte along with the varsity squad.

