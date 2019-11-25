Shelton players play hoops, feed the hungry

The Shelton High School boys basketball team, in conjunction with Shelton Biddy Basketball, put on a clinic that focused on shooting hoops and feeding the hungry.

Shelton High boys basketball coach Brian Gardiner and his players hosted the free basketball clinic on Nov. 23 for children in grades 1 through 8.

All players were asked to donate non-perishable items for the Shelton-based Spooner House - leading to a good food haul to aid in feeding the hungry this holiday season.

Gardiner, who runs the Prime Time Basketball camp each summer, and his staff taught the young players ball handling, passing, shooting and defending in the clinic.