Shelton powered by experienced players

Shelton opens its season Friday at 5:45 with a visit to Branford.

Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes, as the 26th seed a year ago lost to No. 7 seed and eventual quarterfinalist Newington in the Class LL state tournament.

“We have an experienced team looking to improve on 10-win season,” said Cavallaro, now in his sixth year at Shelton.

“Leya Vohra at guard and Reem Abdel-Hack at forward are senior captains.

“Clarissa Pierre is a junior center and she was second team All-SCC.

“Junior guard Keira O’Connor and junior forward Devan Wildman also bring experience to the lineup.

“I see Hand, East Haven, Mercy, Hamden, Wilbur Cross and Hillhouse to be among the best teams in the league.”

Shelton plays at Masuk Saturday at 5:45 and hosts Oxford at 7 on Monday.

