Shelton relay team sets school record at SCC meet

Recommended Video:

Shelton’s Korey Barber, Matt Cristiano, Ken Walsh and Carson Rhodes set a school record with a time of 1:33.29 in the 200-yard freestyle relay to pace coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaels at the SCC Championship at SCSU on Wednesday night.

Shelton finished seventh, which tied their best finish ever, as it also finished seventh in 2019 and 2017.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Korey Barber, Carson Rhodes, Matt Balcerzak and Matt Cristiano finished fourth with a time of 1:42.04, while the 200-free relay took sixth.

Shelton's 400 Freestyle Relay team of Matt Balcerzak, Ken Walsh, Ben Van Tine and Jai Goel placed eighth with a time of 3:33.81

Barber finished 4th in the 100-yard butterfly (53.58) and 7th in the 100-yard backstroke (56.22).

Cristiano finished 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (51.88) and 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.26).

Rhodes finished 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.67).

Korey Barber, Matt Cristiano, Ken Walsh and Carson Rhodes set a school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the SCC championships. Korey Barber, Matt Cristiano, Ken Walsh and Carson Rhodes set a school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the SCC championships. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton relay team sets school record at SCC meet 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Balcerzak finished 15th in the 100-yard butterfly (58.90).

Goel finished 16th in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.58) and the 100-yard butterfly (59.06).