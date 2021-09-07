Shelton returns to play North Haven in SCC football battle

The Shelton football team returns to the field for its first game since the 2019 season when North Haven visits Finn Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

“I’m happy where we are, but I think everyone across the state wishes they were further ahead after having a year off,” coach Mike DeFelice said. “You can’t fall asleep on North Haven’s single wing. It is challenging. We are preaching for everyone to do their job, not to fall asleep (in the back). They will sense it and pop out one of their passes usually for good distance. As much as any week we must play disciplined football.”

Matthew Lockavitch, Jacob Villalobos and Tyler Rich are team captains.

Shelton scrimmaged Masuk and Ansonia.

“We’ve been shaking off the rust of passing leagues,” DeFelice said. “Slowly and surely, we’ve been building up to that. We are athletic with good team speed. We will look to use that to our advantage.”

Sophomore Michael Kinik will quarterback an offense that features a spread attack in addition to some one-back formations with a tight end. Junior Dylan Ziegler is the backup and will play some receiver, defensive back.

Rich and junior Ayden Sepkaski will share time at running back.

“We have a good amount of talent at wide receiver,” DeFelice said of Ben Cicale, Aiden King, Sal Perry, Shane Santiago, John DeCamps and Ricky Feola. “Joey Giliotti and Jeff Wojtowicz are the tight ends.”

A pair of seniors, Matt Weiner (6-foot-3, 315 tackle) and Mike Camiglio (6-0, 250 guard) will anchor an offensive line that includes center Jeremy Oko, right guard Jason Santos and right tackle Tyler Radzion.

Lockavitch and Villalobos are linebackers in the 4-2 defense. Radzion, Santos, Camiglio and Weiner will play defensive line. Shane Santiago, Randy Mones, King, Cicali, Sepkaski and Feola will man the secondary.

Cristiano Rosa will do the punting and placekicking.

Brutal schedule

A game with Amity in week two is followed by a five-game stretch that features CT Alliance games with Greenwich, at Trumbull, at NFA and Newtown. A matchup with Daniel Hand breaks up the out of conference games. All but Trumbull made the playoffs. Newtown won LL. Hand was runner-up in Class L. Fairfield Prep, Cheshire (state qualifier) and Derby close out the schedule.

“It is brutal, I can’t deny that. But it is interesting. We are going to play Trumbull (FCIAC). If we didn’t, we would have gotten West Haven (from SCC). If not Greenwich (FCIAC), then it would be Xavier (SCC),” DeFelice said. “It will be good to get the different experience for our kids. We played Trumbull several years back in the SCC/FCIAC crossovers. That was the first time since my senior year in the state championship game in 1995 (a 14-7 Shelton win). We don’t play them in many sports because we are in the SCC and they are FCIAC. It should be a cool thing to play them again.”

