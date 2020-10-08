Shelton runners team up to sweep boys meet

Recommended Video:

Shelton boys’ cross country placed 6 runners in the top 10 when coach Mike Gambardella’s team defeated Jonathan Law (21-40) and Wilbur Cross (23-38) on Wednesday.

William Rodrigues (18:13) was 3rd, Jaden Opper (18:23) 4th, Jeremy Aprea (18:53) 6th, Andrew Cole (18:56) 7th, Luke Pacheco (19:14) 9th and Harrison Garret (19:15) 10th.

1. Keta Omeleheuko (WC) 17:55; 2. Liam Fedigan (JL) 17:57; 3 William Rodrigues (SHEL) 18:13; 4. Jaden Opper (SHEL) 18:23; 5.Wolf Boon (WC) 18:40; 6. Jeremy Aprea (SHEL) 18:53; 7 Andrew Cole (SHEL) 18:56; 8. Amir Elhewl (JL) 19:13; 9. Luke Pacheco (SHEL)19:14; 10. Harrison Garret (SHEL) 19:15